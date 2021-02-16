Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1 Million Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The AZEK by 158.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,361 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 397.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,089,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after buying an additional 1,669,250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,892,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 91.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,401,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,770,000 after buying an additional 669,686 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,273,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

