Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 56.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $92,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,764.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

