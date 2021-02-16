Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,960 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

JEF opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

