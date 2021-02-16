Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 4,380 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Xerox during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 54.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Xerox by 30.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xerox news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at $832,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $38.41.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

