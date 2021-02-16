Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Takes $1.73 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of -191.48 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

In other news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $400,076.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

