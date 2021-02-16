Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMICY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

TMICY stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.