Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.16

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

