TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of TRI Pointe Group worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 557.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPH shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

NYSE:TPH opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

