TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Shares Down 5.9%

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 2,140,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,974,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Several analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 557.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

About TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.