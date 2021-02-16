Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.80

Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $2.00. Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 8,207,456 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily holds a 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Canada.

