TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.33

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 93382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.72.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.