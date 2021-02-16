TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.05

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.05 and traded as high as $40.53. TriCo Bancshares shares last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 7,365 shares changing hands.

TCBK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,106,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 222,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

