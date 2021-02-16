Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Short Interest Update

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TDNT opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Trident Brands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.
Trident Brands Company Profile
