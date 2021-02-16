Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Short Interest Update

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TDNT opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Trident Brands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Trident Brands Company Profile

Trident Brands Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing branded and private label consumer products and food ingredients in the United States and Canada. The company offers branded consumer products in functional nutrition and dietary supplement categories under the Brain Armor and P2N Peak Performance Nutrition brands, as well as private label sports nutrition items to various retailers.

