TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.16-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.35-3.90 EPS.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.25.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

NYSE:TNET traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 508,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.56.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $30,954.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,608.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $1,947,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,455.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,961,724 in the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.