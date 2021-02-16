TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.16-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 3.35-3.90 EPS.
TNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.25.
NYSE:TNET traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 508,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.56.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.
Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.