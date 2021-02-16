TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.35-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.71. TriNet Group also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.16-1.39 EPS.

TriNet Group stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. 508,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,769. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.73. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $1,947,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,455.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $30,954.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $430,608.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,884 shares of company stock worth $9,961,724. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

