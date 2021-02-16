TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.35-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.71. TriNet Group also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.16-1.39 EPS.
TriNet Group stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. 508,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,769. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.73. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.56.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.25.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.
