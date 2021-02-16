TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Down 6.2%

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.25 and last traded at $79.25. 508,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 274,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $30,954.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $430,608.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $1,947,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,455.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,961,724. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

