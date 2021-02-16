Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Shares Up 5.4%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.64. 416,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 691,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The stock has a market cap of $159.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.91.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 277.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

