Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.28

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $6.33. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 4,941 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $151.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 277.50% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter.
About Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
