Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.28

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $6.33. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 4,941 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 277.50% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,716,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter.

About Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

