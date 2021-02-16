Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.74

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.74 and last traded at $32.66, with a volume of 352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.80 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 134.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 18.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

