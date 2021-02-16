Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.44

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.44 and last traded at $60.03, with a volume of 1235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,140. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 402.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Trinseo by 69.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 309.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

