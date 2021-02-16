TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.10). TripAdvisor posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 168.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TripAdvisor.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

TRIP stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

