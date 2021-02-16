TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.95

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 13556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 69,835 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 87,157 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 71,809 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

