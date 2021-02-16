Tripio Price Hits $0.0013 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and $1.22 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00064187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.70 or 0.00875838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00048126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.92 or 0.05022509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00024513 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00033335 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

