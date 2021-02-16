Trittium Price Reaches $0.1000 on Exchanges (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Trittium has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One Trittium coin can currently be purchased for $0.1000 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trittium has a total market capitalization of $12.89 million and $178,802.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trittium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00061214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00258539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00069668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00081976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.83 or 0.00402688 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00183841 BTC.

Trittium Profile

Trittium’s genesis date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin

Buying and Selling Trittium

Trittium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trittium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trittium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trittium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trittium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.