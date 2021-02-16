Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.51

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.51 and last traded at $69.27, with a volume of 1006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

