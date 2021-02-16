Triumph Gold Corp. (TIG.V) (CVE:TIG) Trading Down 7.5%

Triumph Gold Corp. (TIG.V) (CVE:TIG) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 160,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 173,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.38. The firm has a market cap of C$25.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24.

About Triumph Gold Corp. (TIG.V) (CVE:TIG)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It owns a 100% interests in the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Andalusite Peak property located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Corp. (TIG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold Corp. (TIG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.