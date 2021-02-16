TriumphX Market Cap Tops $5.49 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $742,814.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One TriumphX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00061091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00264498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00082500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00073073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00084233 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00187766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.19 or 0.00391441 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

Buying and Selling TriumphX

TriumphX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

