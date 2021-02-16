trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Up 12.7%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares rose 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 13,783,045 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 5,096,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

TRVG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.12.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in trivago by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 839,654 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in trivago by 248,659.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in trivago by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

