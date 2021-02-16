TRON Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. TRON has a market cap of $3.65 billion and $3.00 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001185 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001310 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

