Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.11

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 2141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tronox by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Tronox by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Tronox by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tronox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

