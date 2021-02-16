Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.11

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 2141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TROX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38.
About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.
