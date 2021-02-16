TrueDeck Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,680.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $185,862.71 and approximately $12,680.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

