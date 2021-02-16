TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.45

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $63.66 million and $6.66 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.00263167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00082452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00073213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00085312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.89 or 0.00434858 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00184730 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

Buying and Selling TrueFi

TrueFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

