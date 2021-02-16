TrueFlip (TFL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $2,617.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00065569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.12 or 0.00907197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00049464 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.47 or 0.05118592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00024636 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00017479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00033054 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TFL is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

