Truegame Market Capitalization Tops $85,810.84 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. Truegame has a market cap of $85,810.84 and $7,550.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00061515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00823785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00045651 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.17 or 0.04878852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.