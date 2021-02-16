Truegame (TGAME) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,979.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Truegame has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $86,451.78 and $5,979.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.14 or 0.00921245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00050220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.79 or 0.05174611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00024834 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00017598 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00033616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

