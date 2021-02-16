TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $332.36 million and approximately $125.73 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00064187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.70 or 0.00875838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00048126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.92 or 0.05022509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00024513 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00033335 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 332,539,820 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.