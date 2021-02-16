Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,404,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 626,371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Truist Financial worth $211,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.