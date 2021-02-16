Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.66

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.66 and last traded at $55.61, with a volume of 150631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

