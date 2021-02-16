TrustSwap Trading Up 12.6% This Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00003109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $113.02 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00062113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00258704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00080017 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00070192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00082944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.13 or 0.00416305 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00184229 BTC.

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,421,806 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

TrustSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

