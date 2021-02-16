TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA) Stock Price Up 8.2%

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.28. 984,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,609,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

About TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA)

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

