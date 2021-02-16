Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Trading 8.1% Higher

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.30. 185,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 102,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $193.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

