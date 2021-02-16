(TSOH) (OTCMKTS:TSOH) Stock Price Down 20.8%

Shares of (TSOH) (OTCMKTS:TSOH) fell 20.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.00.

Tri-State 1st Banc, Inc operates two businesses engaged in providing banking and investment advisory services. Banking services include community banking through four branch offices which are located in the tri-state area of East Liverpool, Ohio. Investment advisory services include investment management and financial planning.

