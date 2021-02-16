Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Insider Justin Reilly Sells 1,719 Shares

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) insider Justin Reilly sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $141,009.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $594,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TCX traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.09. 948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $860.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 0.72.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%.
About Tucows
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.