Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Insider Justin Reilly Sells 1,719 Shares

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) insider Justin Reilly sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $141,009.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $594,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TCX traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.09. 948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $860.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tucows in the third quarter valued at $1,388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tucows by 446.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tucows by 55.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tucows by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tucows in the third quarter valued at $281,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.