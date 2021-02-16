Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.51 Million

Analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will announce sales of $23.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $21.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $110.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.50 million to $114.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $127.18 million, with estimates ranging from $121.80 million to $133.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TUFN. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

