Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 1,609,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,590,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $481.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 98.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

