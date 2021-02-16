Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares Down 9.4%

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)’s share price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.60 and last traded at $53.44. 610,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 217,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.34 and a beta of 0.58.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,364,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 15.2% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 151,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)
Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
