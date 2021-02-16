Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares Down 9.4%

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)’s share price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.60 and last traded at $53.44. 610,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 217,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,364,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 15.2% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 151,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

