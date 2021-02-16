Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Short Interest Update

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 937,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 14th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRQ. TD Securities increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after buying an additional 11,302,327 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,399,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 196,849 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 8,525,715 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 4,885,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TRQ opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

