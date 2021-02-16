Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.63

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 10587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after buying an additional 11,302,327 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 8,525,715 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 4,885,443 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,714,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth $17,364,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

