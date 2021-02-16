TurtleCoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.85 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $472,042.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 94,567,499,767 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

