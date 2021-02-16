Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.84

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 2009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $910.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,817.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tutor Perini by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tutor Perini by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tutor Perini by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.